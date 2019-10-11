TEAM (TokenStars) Hits Market Cap of $220,106.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $220,106.00 and $5,245.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000941 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

