Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to post $147.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.21 million and the highest is $154.27 million. Taubman Centers reported sales of $142.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year sales of $601.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $584.75 million to $644.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $617.84 million, with estimates ranging from $592.47 million to $662.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.73). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Taubman Centers from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of TCO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 488,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,513. Taubman Centers has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.50%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $195,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,266,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,610 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,533,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,944,000 after purchasing an additional 142,767 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 15.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,524,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,510,000 after purchasing an additional 330,181 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,281,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,670,000 after purchasing an additional 795,047 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taubman Centers by 32.1% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,601,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,409,000 after purchasing an additional 389,327 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

