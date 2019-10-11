Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Up to $8.35

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.13, but opened at $8.35. Tata Motors shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 2,317,785 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTM. ValuEngine lowered Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nomura lowered Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,212,000 after acquiring an additional 487,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 1,095.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,412,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,622 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,316,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 233,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 727,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

