Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upgraded Targa Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $44.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Targa Resources stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.55 and a beta of 1.77. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $3,904,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 332,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after buying an additional 214,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

