Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Trading 6.2% Higher

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.40, 5,947,806 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 220% from the average session volume of 1,858,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, CEO Steven B. Tanger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,215,098.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Reddin acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.