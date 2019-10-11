Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading Up 5.6%

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) was up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 27,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 93,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $86.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

In other Talon Metals news, Director Warren Eric Newfield bought 159,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$27,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,180,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,481,660.13.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the TrairÃ£o iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

