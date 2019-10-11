Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TKWY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.82 ($90.49).

