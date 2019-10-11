Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.87

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.84, with a volume of 513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCMWY shares. ValuEngine cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

