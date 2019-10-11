Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.87

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.84, with a volume of 513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.
A number of research analysts have commented on SCMWY shares. ValuEngine cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
