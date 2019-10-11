Swisscoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SIC)

Swisscoin (CURRENCY:SIC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Swisscoin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Swisscoin has a market cap of $764,234.00 and $9.00 worth of Swisscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swisscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034184 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00092291 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001329 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00120172 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,441.38 or 1.01352772 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000655 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Swisscoin Profile

Swisscoin (SIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 27th, 2018. Swisscoin’s total supply is 10,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,172,407,825 coins. Swisscoin’s official Twitter account is @Swisscoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swisscoin is /r/SwisscoinCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swisscoin’s official website is www.swisscoin.community . The official message board for Swisscoin is www.swisscoin.community/#news

Buying and Selling Swisscoin

Swisscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swisscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swisscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swisscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

