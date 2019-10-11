Swipe (SXP) Market Capitalization Hits $110.93 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. Swipe has a total market cap of $110.93 million and $18.71 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00022160 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00203101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.01018844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00033105 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00088436 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,135,911 tokens. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

