Swing (SWING) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $272.00

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Swing has a market cap of $79,723.00 and $272.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Swing has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,377,255 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

