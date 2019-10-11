Swing 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $238.00 (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Swing has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Swing has a market cap of $74,257.00 and $238.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Swing

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,377,082 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

