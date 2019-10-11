S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.67

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $2.36. S&W Seed shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 1,478 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SANW. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on S&W Seed from $4.80 to $4.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $46.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.50 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. On average, analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in S&W Seed in the second quarter worth $3,079,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

