sUSD (SUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,876.00

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00011682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 3% against the US dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $6,876.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00203522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.01025307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00032492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00088073 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 3,443,910 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

