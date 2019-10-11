SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $67.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SunTrust Banks’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus set a $81.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.95.

NYSE:STI opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $69.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. SunTrust Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

In related news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STI. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

