Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SU. Evercore decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. CSFB decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$52.00.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

TSE:SU traded up C$0.40 on Thursday, reaching C$39.60. 650,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.03. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$35.53 and a 12 month high of C$48.30.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.0999997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,625,665.14. Also, Senior Officer Eric Charles Axford sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.09, for a total value of C$4,093,569.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.