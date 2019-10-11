Sumo Group’s (SUMO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Sumo Group to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 178.80 ($2.34).

LON:SUMO opened at GBX 156 ($2.04) on Tuesday. Sumo Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The company has a market cap of $234.90 million and a P/E ratio of -780.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 160.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 151.25.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

