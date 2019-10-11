Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20. The stock has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

