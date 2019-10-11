Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) Given $18.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) has received an average broker rating score of 4.30 (Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Studio City International an industry rank of 216 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Studio City International stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,320. Studio City International has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.46. Studio City International had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $149.71 million for the quarter.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

