Stratis 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $546,902.00 (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $33.38 million and approximately $546,902.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00004011 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006354 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001077 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000774 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00052824 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,520,086 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Crex24, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Bithumb, Bittrex, Poloniex, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, HitBTC and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

