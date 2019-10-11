STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.57 ($22.75).

STM stock traded up €1.26 ($1.47) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €19.19 ($22.31). The stock had a trading volume of 6,539,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($24.94). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €17.21.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

