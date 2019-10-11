Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of STL stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $263.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,267,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,815,000 after buying an additional 1,047,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 93.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,696,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,666,000 after buying an additional 1,787,787 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,685,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,665,000 after buying an additional 32,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,148,000 after buying an additional 158,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

