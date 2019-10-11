Stephen Davis Sells 29,792 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,162. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,815,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,304,000 after purchasing an additional 677,051 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,799,000 after acquiring an additional 585,242 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.