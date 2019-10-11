Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.33. 2,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,132. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $249.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 47.43% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 462.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

See Also: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.