Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of SCS opened at $17.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.87 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Steelcase will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

In other news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $473,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,051.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $47,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,516.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $617,478. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,343,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 24,806 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 11.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 46,363 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 45.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 513,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,474,000 after buying an additional 159,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

