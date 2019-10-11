State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Gap Up to $56.83

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.41, but opened at $56.83. State Street shares last traded at $58.70, with a volume of 2,146,052 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $86,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,670.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $577,375. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in State Street by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in State Street by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

