Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Stars Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Stars Group posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stars Group.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut Stars Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stars Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. 392,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. Stars Group has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $24.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stars Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

