Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 3.2% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.72. 56,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,295. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $54.71 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

