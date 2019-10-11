StableUSD (USDS) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011941 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. In the last week, StableUSD has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $232,322.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00201451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.01002199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087768 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 3,778,624 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

