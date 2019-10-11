St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

SMP stock opened at GBX 419.50 ($5.48) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.75 million and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02. St. Modwen Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 358 ($4.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 451.50 ($5.90). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 419.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 417.35.

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

