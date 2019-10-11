St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
St. James’s Place stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $15.11.
About St. James’s Place
See Also: Discount Rate
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.