St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

St. James’s Place stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

