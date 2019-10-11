SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Squinto purchased 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.