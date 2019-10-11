Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $51.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.30.

NYSE:SRC opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.33). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $487,571.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,890 shares in the company, valued at $864,973.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1,391.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,019,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

