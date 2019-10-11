Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines to a sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.53.

Spirit Airlines stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,581. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Edward M. Christie III purchased 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.93 per share, with a total value of $99,583.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.92 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,051 shares of company stock valued at $211,885. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 20.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 549.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 148.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

