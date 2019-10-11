SPINDLE (SPD) Trading Down 33% Over Last 7 Days

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $572,299.00 and $7,206.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $5.60, $10.39 and $24.43. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 33% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00852655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033760 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00197685 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00090172 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004137 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 4,545.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,211,962,623 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $18.94, $7.50, $13.77, $51.55, $32.15, $24.43, $24.68, $33.94, $50.98, $10.39 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

