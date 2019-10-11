SPINDLE Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $536,641.00 and approximately $988.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00849536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034203 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00196663 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006126 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00093775 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004076 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 4,545.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,211,962,623 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

