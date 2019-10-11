SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is ELM Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

ELM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 6.2% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.96. 30,768,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,798,141. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.21. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $302.63.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

