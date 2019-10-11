SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Brio Consultants LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,978,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,340,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,792,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 529,529 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $173,722,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,628,000 after purchasing an additional 73,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,489,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,450,000 after purchasing an additional 235,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $34.43. 9,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,946. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1701 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.