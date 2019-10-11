Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.30.

SHLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Source Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Source Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Source Energy Services to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of TSE SHLE traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.54. 11,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,208. Source Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.90.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

