SophiaTX (SPHTX) Trading 47.5% Lower Over Last Week

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $521,032.00 and $24,298.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SophiaTX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Liquid and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded down 47.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00040129 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.15 or 0.06313181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000421 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000228 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016944 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00039929 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SPHTX is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.