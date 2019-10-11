Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Solar Senior Capital stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. 299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Solar Senior Capital has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 35.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 48.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 7.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 75.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

