Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €33.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.23 ($40.97).

Software stock traded up €0.78 ($0.91) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €25.84 ($30.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. Software has a fifty-two week low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a fifty-two week high of €41.09 ($47.78).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

