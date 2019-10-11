Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.88, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

