SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.78.
Shares of SDC opened at $10.24 on Monday. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $21.10.
About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.
