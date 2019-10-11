SIQ Mountain Industries (CVE:SIQ) Stock Price Up 3.8%

SIQ Mountain Industries Inc (CVE:SIQ)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 16,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 5.35.

About SIQ Mountain Industries (CVE:SIQ)

SiQ Mountain Industries Inc focuses on the design, engineering, marketing, production, and distribution of various proprietary outdoor sports entertainment products in Canada and internationally. It offers equipment, accessories, and apparel for men and women under SiQ Mountain, Onewheel, and Lift Foils brand names.

