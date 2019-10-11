Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.80

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.80 and last traded at $69.89, with a volume of 65016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.71 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $83,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo M. Arevalo sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $85,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,627,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 36.6% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

