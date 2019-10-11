Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

SMPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.71.

SMPL stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.60. 534,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 7.57. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $31.34.

In related news, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $429,623.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 29.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,144,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 259,192 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,585,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,244,000 after acquiring an additional 121,530 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

