SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SICRF remained flat at $$84.50 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares.

SimCorp A/S Company Profile

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, fund managers, wealth managers, sovereign wealth funds, and asset servicers. It provides SimCorp Dimension system, a front-to-back investment management solution that is deployed on premise or as an ASP solution for supporting the investment value chain and a range of instruments.

