Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Up 197.6% in September

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 197.6% from the August 30th total of 436,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,561. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.66.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.
