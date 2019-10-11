Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Up 197.6% in September

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 197.6% from the August 30th total of 436,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,561. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 25.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,669,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 735,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 658,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,559,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 348,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 19.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,681,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 275,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 14.5% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 908,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 114,931 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

