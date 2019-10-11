Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.41

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 8314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $269.12 million and a PE ratio of -86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$67.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

